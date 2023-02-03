On his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair commented on the current state of the WWE product months after Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon last summer.

Flair noted that he thinks WWE is clicking right now and pointed out how The Bloodline storyline with Sami Zayn is a perfect example. This includes the segment that closed out the Royal Rumble.

“I loved it. What I like about it the most is it’s unpredictable. You knew something was gonna happen, but you didn’t know what. I watched that promo in Philadelphia [on Raw XXX], which was very entertaining. Sami Zayn, he’s good. That really defined him the other night, doing that. He hit [Roman] hard, so it looked good. Roman’s a brick shit house anyway, so it didn’t hurt him. But the way he hit him as hard as he hit him, people stood up and went, ‘Holy shit.’ That’s what it’s all about. WWE right now is in such a hot position where everything’s clicking on such a positive note. It’s insanity. Everything is just boom, boom, boom. It’s incredible.”

Flair went on to say that he doesn’t hear many people talking about AEW.

“They’re not missing a beat, and I don’t even hear people talk about AEW, and I’m pretty easy to find. I watch it, but when the WWE gets themselves on a roll like this, it just seems like everything else just pales in comparison. I’m not taking anything away from AEW. It’s just, when [WWE] is clicking like this, between Roman and ‘The Queen’, and the stuff with Becky and Bayley is really good, and Sami Zayn and The Usos, these kids, they’ve all been on top. Rhea has been on top, but not like she is now. She’s put herself in a whole new position, and I’m sure she’s just overwhelmed with excitement, just at the opportunity to be there. It’s Los Angeles, just the word ‘LA,’ they’re right in the entertainment capital of the world, and it’s already sold out I think both nights. I can’t wait to get there to watch it.”

