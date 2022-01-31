WWE Hall of Famer and former 16-time world champion Ric Flair issued a short statement on his Twitter account earlier today announcing that he and his wife, Wendy Barlow, have decided to end their marriage and go their separate ways.

The Nature Boy writes, “After Taking Some Time Apart, Wendy And I Have Decided To Go Our Separate Ways. Please Respect Our Privacy & Our Families During This Time! I Will Love & Cherish All Of Our Memories Together Forever, And I Will Forever Be Thankful For All She Has Done To Make My Life Better!”

Flair and Barlow initially met in the 1990s and began dating shortly after Flair’s fourth marriage ended in divorce. The two were engaged in 2016 and married in 2018. He has thanked Barlow on numerous occasions for being by his side during his severe medical issues, including multiple surgeries that many assumed the former champ wouldn’t make it through.

See Flair’s tweet below.