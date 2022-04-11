The legendary Ric Flair recently joined Conrad Thompson on AdFreeShows to rewatch his WrestleMania 8 classic with Macho Man Rand Savage, where the Nature Boy provided some insight on the matchup, as well as what WWE chairman Vince McMahon had asked of him when first joining the company in 1991. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he and Savage practiced their WrestleMania 8 classic for two weeks:

“Oh my gosh. We practiced for two weeks. It’s one of the things that drove me crazy about working with Randy. No disrespect to him, but he’s a guy that liked to put it together piece by piece, and I just had a hard time doing that. It’s just one of those things where you try to make everyone happy. I couldn’t believe it when they told me on my week off when I was in Florida to practice, but I did. It all worked out ok.”

How Vince McMahon asked him to live more conservatively when he first joined the WWE in 1991:

“They didn’t ask me to change up much. He (Vince McMahon) just asked me to live a more conservative lifestyle, and he was right. When I was the traveling world champion, life on the road was rough. I was wild and I’m the first to admit it. He asked me to tone it down a little bit and I did. I still had a wonderful time with the wonderful people that were there at that time.”

