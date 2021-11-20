WWE Hall of Famer and former 16-time world champion Ric Flair took to Twitter this morning to look back on a moment he shared with CM Punk in WWE in the mid-2000s, then uses that to promote a potential appearance for AEW.

The Nature Boy believes that he could easily pop a rating for the young promotion if he were to share the ring with Punk, adding that if each had a microphone for ten minutes they could make magic together. He writes, “Never Forget This Moment… We Can Make History Again Brother! If You Want A Rating, Let Us Talk For 10 Minutes,” then tags both Punk and the AEW’s official Twitter accounts.

Rumors of Flair appearing in AEW have been circulating since he confirmed that his contract with WWE was over, but there have apparently been zero talks between the two sides. Flair has made appearances for the NWA and AAA in that time.