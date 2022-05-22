One of the big stories going on in the pro-wrestling industry is the return of the Nature Boy Ric Flair, who is planning on wrestling his final matchup on July 31st for Jim Crockett promotions, his first in-ring action in over a decade.

The 73-year old Flair recently caught up with TMZ to provide an update on his health ahead of the matchup, where his opponent has yet to be named. He tells the publication that he did consult a team of doctors ahead of his return to the ring, but decided to only listen to one of them.

“I don’t have any aches or pains. I know I’ve had the health issues, but I asked 40 different doctors, and I decided I’m only gonna listen to one. Not necessarily the one that was gonna give me the right answer, but that I felt the most comfortable with.”

Flair is a former 16-time world champion and widely considered one of the most famous professional wrestlers in the entire world.