Ric Flair reveals the most he’s ever been paid in a year to be a pro-wrestler.

The Nature Boy was a guest on the Breakfast Club when the topic of how financially well he did as a wrestler came up. The former 16-time world champion wasn’t shy of sharing the number, which he claims was close to $800,000.

For a full year, the most I ever made? $800,000. I make twice that with Ryan Fiterman. I just gotta go hang out with him while he drinks tequila,” he said. “That was in one year. It was [$500,000] for the most before that.

It was during this same interview that Flair claimed he would be in jail of social media was still around in his time. You can check out those comments here, or check out the full interview below.