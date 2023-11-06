Ric Flair admits that Paul Heyman’s comments about Bobby “The Brain” Heenan really ticked him off.

Heyman and Roman Reigns appeared on ESPN’s first take a few months ago to promote WWE SummerSlam, where host Stephen A. Smith asked the Wiseman his opinion on Heen as a manager. Heyman jokingly stated that Heenan was dead and that he considered himself the greatest manager of all time.

While this was done to get heel heat the comments did not sit well with Flair. The Nature Boy spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Wrestling Observer Radio.

I know Dangerously [Heyman] was being funny on TV, but he was on First Take and Stephen A goes, ‘what did you think of Bobby Heenan?’ [Heyman] goes, ‘Ah, he’s dead. Who cares.’ Everybody goes, ‘That’s to get heat.’ It got heat with me. The answer is, ‘Yeah, he’s the greatest of all time.’ It didn’t get over with me at all. He’s just being a heel. Be a heel on me. Don’t say something stupid about somebody who is the greatest of all time.

Flair signed with AEW two weeks ago and will remain with the promotion for the next couple of years. You can check out his full interview here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)