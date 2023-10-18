Ric Flair gives his honest thoughts about social media.

The Nature Boy spoke on this topic during a recent interview on The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM. The former 16-time world champion was asked about the advice he would give to younger wrestlers, noting that one thing a lot of talents do these days is check social media to see what people are saying.

I try to, but I realize it doesn’t mean anything because the first thing they’re going to…they want to go look and see what the fans are saying. The fans run their life. Social media runs everything.

Later, Flair gets asked about whether he would have used social media if it was around when he was a young man. He jokes that if it were, he would be in jail.

He’d be in jail [laughs]. We’d be conducting this interview from Riker’s Island.

Elsewhere in the interview Flair revealed that a biopic about his life is in development. You can read about that here.

