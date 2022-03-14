Cesaro is now on the free agent market after not coming to terms with WWE on a new contract. Although not confirmed, there’s speculation that he could be headed to AEW.

Ric Flair spoke about Cesaro’s departure on his Wooooo Nation podcast and stated that he would be interested in managing him:

“I thought his high point was his series of matches with Seth [Rollins]. I liked the Bar, but his matches with Seth Rollins were really really good. I’ve never seen Cesaro have a bad match. If you got the skill, the look and you got the charisma, there’s a place for you on top in either company. Find something that’s different than everybody else. Simple as can be. I would get Cesaro, get him a new manager and make him a heel.” “Manage him? I’d love it! Then you work on him with little things that make him nasty. You’ve never seen him be nasty. You take a guy with his skill and his strength and teach how to be nasty, just little tricks of the trade, he’d be really hot. If I was managing him, I would call Tony Khan out to the ring and I’d knock him down from behind and have Cesaro give him a giant swing and put him in a hospital for a month. Or Schiavone! I don’t mean just Tony (Khan), but I mean someone that you can really beat the shit out of, just beat the shit out of make it beleivable, that would be his first night there. Someone questioning his greatness, anybody!”

Transcription via WrestleZone