Ric Flair likes AEW ‘much more’ than TNA Wrestling.

During a recent interview with CasinoBeats.com, the WWE legend said as much, while also touching on some other topical items from the world of pro wrestling.

Among them, “The Nature Boy” spoke about seeing the AEW segment with Ricky Steamboat and FTR that he was supposed to be a part of at the Greensboro, NC. event.

“I just loved it,” he said. “I wish that I had been able to do something with Ricky, but my shoulder didn’t allow it. But I try to see him as much as I can. Him and Shawn Michaels are the two best babyfaces ever of all time. Nobody comes close.”

As the conversation continued, ‘Naitch provided an update on his injury.

“I’m better, I’m doing fine,” he said. “I’ll probably have to have something done with it, but I have a long weekend ahead of me with two appearances. One in California and one in Chicago. And then next week, I’ll figure out when I have time to go down there and get it looked at.”

The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend went on to offer high praise for AEW President Tony Khan, calling him a great guy who appears to genuinely care about everyone that works for him.

“Tony Khan is a really great guy,” Flair stated. “The guys over in AEW are great. Wrestling is in a good place right now. I can’t say enough good things about him. He is fantastic, and he is just a total gentleman, and I think he legitimately cares about everybody. They’re not just a number to him. I think he legitimately cares about everybody that works for him.”

From there, the former 16-time world champion admitted that it would be extremely difficult for AEW to ever catch up to WWE, but he did say that he likes AEW ‘much more’ than TNA Wrestling.

“WWE has been around forever, and it’d be very difficult to overtake them,” he continued. “They have so much momentum, and now they have this new deal with ESPN. But I think it’s great for the business and for the guys that have an opportunity to work in other places as well.”

When asked about Chris Jericho saying TNA looked more like the number two company than AEW during a recent podcast, Flair disagreed, pointing out how he doesn’t know much about TNA but that he ‘likes AEW much more than TNA.’

“Oh, I like AEW much more than TNA,” Flair said without hesitation. “I don’t know much about TNA because I haven’t seen it. AEW has some really great performers.”