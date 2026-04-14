Ric Flair spoke with Yahoo! Sports ahead of this weekend’s WrestleMania 42 shows.

“The Nature Boy” started off by talking about the job his longtime friend Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque has been doing as the WWE CCO.

“I think he’s done a great job,” Flair said. “I don’t think anybody truly understands how difficult it is to manage egos and talent. You can’t make everybody happy, does that make sense? You just can’t. Everybody thinks they’re the best. Everybody thinks they deserve more. I could tell you who does and who doesn’t, but I’m not going to get into that [laughs]. I’m staying neutral.”

He added, “But they have some great talent, great storylines. I’m really looking forward to watching it. I wish my daughter was in a singles match, but that’ll happen again. She’s the greatest, I’ll say it right now.”

The WWE Hall of Fame legend also spoke highly of his daughter, Charlotte Flair, calling her an ‘icon’ of WWE at this point in her career.

“I’ll put it to you like this, if she had a Roman Reigns push, no one could ever talk to her again [laughs],” Flair said. “She is an icon. I mean, she’s just raised the bar so high. And I know she gets upset when I say this, but it’s the God’s honest truth, she’s just that damn good.”

Additionally, Flair was asked about the recent issues involving himself, WWE and his Roots of Fight deal.

“Those are the kind of things that throw me off a little bit,” Flair said. “You would think they’d have enough respect to call me, but they didn’t. So it is what it is. It isn’t the financial part of it. I can remember Randy Orton telling me a couple of years ago, ‘Man, I hope that someday I can be part of that Roots of Fight.’ It’s just the prestige of being part of that, you know, Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, just a lot of very famous people. To be awarded that, and the merchandise is really rare and hard to find. So I don’t know what happened. I wish they would have called me, but they didn’t.”