The legendary Ric Flair recently spoke with the New York Post about his Last Match Ever, which saw the Nature Boy fake a heart attack mid-bout to gain an advantage on his opponent. The former 16-time world champion admitted during the interview that the spot was in poor taste, but that he went with it because he needed time to slow the match down ahead of the finish. Check out Flair’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Admits that it was his idea and in poor taste:

“I did that on my own. I told the referee [to tell] Jeff Jarrett to slow down. Boom, bring it back down and lay the rest of the match out. And we did that. That was an audible to get everybody back on the same track — slow down, I’m fine. It was not the plan. It was not in good taste. I realize that. It was the only thing that was going to keep everybody from going right to the finish.”

Says he did it to slow down the match so they didn’t just rush to the finish:

“I made the mistake of saying to someone in the match that I felt lightheaded, so everybody jumped way too early [toward the finish of the match], and I just said [in my head] that this was the only way to slow it down.”