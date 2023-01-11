Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, Flair was asked about his daughter, Charlotte possibly eclipsing the record of winning 16 World Championships. She is currently at 14 reigns while Ric’s record is tied with John Cena at 16.

“I’m glad Ashley is with WWE. She couldn’t be more successful. I mean, 14 times guys. To me, it’s very realistic that she wins or actually surpasses the 16 goal. I think that would be on her plate and I think it’s something that is very possible.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co