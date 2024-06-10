Ric Flair weighs in on the death of WCW.

Last week, VICE TV premiered its newest documentary series entitled, “Who Killed WCW?,” which chronicles the meteoric rise and astronomical fall of World Championship Wrestling in the latest 90s/early 2000s. WCW would eventually get purchased by Vince McMahon and WWE in 2001. Its entire library is currently on the WWE Network on Peacock.

Flair, who has already been vocal about how unhappy he was to not be interviewed for the VICE TV series, released a tweet today revealing who he believes is responsible for the WCW going out of business. The Nature Boy points his finger at Jim Herd, Eric Bischoff, and Vince Russo as the three-headed monster that destroyed the once thriving wrestling company.

I’ve Tried To Lay Low On This But Let’s Face It- Who Killed WCW? It’s A Three-Headed Monster! Jim Herd, @EBischoff, And @THEVinceRusso!!! There’s No Individual Wrestler Or Faction That Caused Anything To Kill WCW. It Was The People In Charge That Created Dysfunction, Animosity, And Tried To Divide And Conquer By Lying To Everyone And Involving Themselves In The Promotion Which Was The Ultimate Failure! God, I Could Give You A Thousand More Examples. I Am One To Live Through All Three Nightmares And To Be Saved By The @WWE! Thank You To The WWE For Bringing Someone Who Was Dead In The Water As A Result Of These Three People Back To Life!

The former 16-time world champion’s post can be found below. Episode two of “Who Killed WCW?” airs tomorrow.