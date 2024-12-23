“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio this week for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the multiple-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about how he expects Charlotte Flair, not John Cena, to ultimately be the one to break his legendary 16-time world championship reign record.

“It’s time,” Flair said. “John Cena doesn’t want to break the record, he doesn’t given a sh*t about that. John is in a different world now. Wrestling will always be his passion, but he doesn’t care about beating (the record).”

“Naitch” went on to explain how Charlotte Flair will likely be the one to surpass his record, and how it will be “the biggest thing in the business” when it happens.

“I still think the biggest thing in the business, when it happens, it’ll be a real game changer, just like she is in real life, is her breaking the title record or even tying it,” Flair said of his daughter, Charlotte Flair. “I believe it’s in the cards. I can look at the show and watch. It’s a woman’s world now and she’s the best woman’s wrestler alive. I think maybe this time off, as unfortunate as it was because of the severity of the injury, I think she’s been able to look back and realize just how damn good she is. I guarantee, when she walks back in the door at whatever show, SmackDown or Raw, it’s a game changer. I would bet $10,000 that the first match she wrestles, if it’s a good opponent, would get a rating that will be the highest women’s rating in a long time in a singles match.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)