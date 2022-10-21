Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett) headlined Flair’s Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on July 31, 2022.

Flair was victorious in the bout as he forced Jarrett to submit with the figure four. The event was a success as it drew a gate of over $448,000 and pulled in over 24,000 buys on PPV.

In a quick interview with TMZ Sports, Flair teased a potential emergence from retirement.

“I might. I’m thinking about wrestling Sasha Banks. Maybe we’ll go up against WrestleMania [laughs].”

Flair went on to reveal that he isn’t serious about a match with Banks.