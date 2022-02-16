On the latest edition of his WOOOO Nation podcast the legendary Ric Flair spoke about his marriage with Wendy coming to an end, and how he was upset that no one from WWE called to check in on him. Highlights from the Nature Boy’s rant can be found below.

Says his relationship with Wendy is still good, they just decided to part ways:

“I’m gonna talk about the issues that went down between myself and Wendy, and everybody wants to just be negative. What disappoints me is that she still runs my business affairs and handles my personal life. There’s nothing wrong with our relationship. I am really difficult to live with because I want to travel. I like to sign autographs.”

Says no one from WWE called him to check in and that upsets him:

“But what killed me is that Charles Barkley, Darius Rucker, Kid Rock, can call me and say, ‘Is everything cool?’, which they have, and I go, ‘Yeah, everything’s great.’ Life changes and goes in different directions. Not one person from WWE called. The most insensitive company in the world, people that I’ve given my life to, and they’ve given me a lot of theirs. None. So you see how it goes. When you’re not there, they don’t care. I don’t resent them for it, but I noticed. I know who reached out to me and who reached out to her who didn’t. So if you’re that insensitive, shame on you.”

Says neither company (WWE or AEW) reached out:

“I’m just saying, neither company. Executives have, but I’m talking about my wrestling friends. It’s wrestling. And that’s why the lessons that should be learned is that when you are so wrapped up in your life as I was, now I look back on my career and I say,’ Well, you know what? I don’t feel so bad because I wasn’t around either.’ It’s a full time job being a wrestler.”

