Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, he was asked about not being used in the opening video to Crown Jewel, but did appear on the opening of Monday Night Raw. Ric was asked why he was not included in the opening to Crown Jewel.

Flair also touched on the Plane Ride From Hell incident. The Dark Side of the Ring episode covered the incident where there were allegations made against Flair by a flight attendant as she recalled Flair exposing himself to her and trying to force himself on her.

“I have no idea. Here’s the deal. I don’t care what anybody says. I mean, Arn Anderson was giving me a lecture about kissing WWE’s ass at The Last Match. That is the biggest compliment you can ever get as a wrestler is to be at the opening of anything that WWE has. It’s not kissing ass for me to say thank you once or to say thank you twice. One of the most difficult things I’ve ever been through in my life personally, aside from health issues, is having 85,000 people tell me within two minutes I wasn’t on the opening of Raw or Smackdown after that bullsh*t when the plane ride from hell came out, which is all bullsh*t which it explained thoroughly in my new documentary, I mean, thoroughly. I am calling some people out big time. So to answer your question, if they had left me off, I wouldn’t mind it because I’ve had my time. It’s not my time anymore. But it is something that means a lot to me personally, as it does to everybody else, and I’m sure they would tell you that if they’re being honest with you. It’s a big deal. You’re seen worldwide three times a week. It’s a big deal for anybody. Any wrestler that says I don’t want to be on the opening of a WWE show is a lying son of a b*tch. I mean, it’s the biggest platform with the biggest audience. It’s a huge honor to be there and be part of it. Think about this. How many father-daughters are on the opening of anything? Never in the history of the business.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription