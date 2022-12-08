The legendary Ric Flair recently joined Busted Open Radio for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Nature Boy discussing why he thinks WWE superstar Seth Rollins is angry with him. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Why he thinks Seth Rollins is mad at him:

He’s mad at me because I’ve been up and down with his wife but I don’t really care. He ain’t me [Flair laughed]. I can say that. He’s good but he ain’t me. I got no problem with saying that. He walked right by me at an autograph session. I thought, you gotta be kidding me. Because of you and Becky [Lynch] and this ‘Man’ trademark, you’re gonna ignore me pal?

How he reacted to Rollins giving him the cold shoulder:

Wow. I went, ‘Okay.’ I’m sitting by Taker, I said, ‘I guess I’m on timeout.’ I’m not mad at him. Everybody should take their wife’s side in any debate there is… It’s not worth it. You’re gonna take their side and I totally understand that and as long as that’s come and gone but that was a sensitive point for me.

