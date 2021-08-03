WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke with People Magazine today and said he and WWE just didn’t see eye-to-eye on certain business opportunities, which is why he asked for his release.

As noted, it was revealed earlier this week that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon granted The Nature Boy his release after venting frustration and requesting the departure. Flair had just inked a new deal in 2020. WWE confirmed the departure this morning, and Flair then issued a statement, thanking the company and wishing them continued success.

In an update, Flair spoke with People today and said the departure was done on friendly terms.

“We just didn’t see eye to eye on some business opportunities that I wanted to pursue, so I asked for my release,” Flair said. “There has been no animosity and everything has been on friendly terms.”

Flair dismissed any reports that say he messaged Vince over being frustrated with how daughter Charlotte Flair is booked by the company, noting that they are “absolutely not true.”

“It happens sometimes in business; you just don’t see eye to eye,” Flair said. “But how could I have any animosity towards the company who made me who I am? They literally made me who I am.

“Some of my best friends in the world work at the company. How could I possibly be upset with the company where my daughter is currently the most decorated woman’s wrestler in history?”

Flair added that he left WWE to continue with his other business interests, including his own line of wine, a comic book, and an un-named network.

“It was a mutually agreed-upon decision and I will be moving forward to pursue other exciting endeavors such as my own line of wine, my own network, as well as comic books,” he said. “I had to make this decision personally for my business and my brand.”

Flair confirmed to TMZ that it was his request to be released from WWE, and he’s grateful it was granted. TMZ also said the split had been in the works for some time, and just recently did the two sides come to an agreement.

Stay tuned for more on what Flair has planned for the future.

