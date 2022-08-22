Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, Flair stated that steroid use had become a “way of life” for many in WWE during the early 1990s.

“I never thought of Kevin Nash being associated with steroids at all. Ultimate Warrior, obviously. I don’t even need to mention their names, you know who they are [steroid users]. And that’s not even… that’s not even stuff I like to comment on. But, I mean, that was just a way of life, not just in wrestling, it was a way of life in sports. Everybody was looking for the advantage, and for us – I don’t look at it so much as it enhanced anybody’s skill, it just gave everybody an edge in their appearance.”

H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription