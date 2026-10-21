Ric Flair believes AEW President Tony Khan deserves consideration as one of the greatest promoters in professional wrestling history.

The 77-year-old WWE Hall of Famer offered high praise for Khan during a recent interview with Biff Poggi on NewsNation, where he discussed the differences between WWE and AEW, as well as how major decisions are made behind the scenes.

Flair suggested that one of WWE’s biggest advantages over AEW is simply the company’s decades-long history. He also credited Khan for his approach to running AEW and the people he surrounds himself with when making decisions.

When asked about the political side of professional wrestling and who ultimately makes the important decisions, Flair pointed to Khan’s leadership style.

“It’s internal. I don’t know who makes the final decision,” Flair said. “With Tony Khan, who runs AEW, who is really one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever known, Tony has a group of people, which I’m sure they do at WWE, that he circles up with. And Tony does it right there.”

Flair then made a significant claim about Khan’s standing in the wrestling industry.

“Tony Khan may be the greatest promoter of all time.”

Poggi followed up by asking whether Flair was referring specifically to professional wrestling or promoters across all forms of entertainment.

“I’m saying in wrestling,” Flair responded. “He may not be as smart as Vince McMahon, but only through, you know, years and years. Because Vince was really smart and very clever. But Tony’s a great guy, generous to a fault.”

Flair has been under contract with AEW since 2023, when he joined the promotion during Sting’s retirement run. Although his appearances have been limited, he has continued to speak highly of Khan and their relationship.

His latest comments reflect the respect he has developed for the AEW President, whom he believes has the potential to establish himself among wrestling’s all-time great promoters.

Also during the interview, Ric Flair addressed unnecessary WWE releases.