“The Nature Boy” insists he still has “one more match” left in him.

Multiple-time WWE Hall of Fame legend Ric Flair recently appeared as a guest on the Five Star Podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the pro wrestling icon spoke about why he never appeared inside the squared circle while working in All Elite Wrestling with Sting.

“Once Tony [Khan] found out I was on blood thinners, he wouldn’t let me get in the ring,” Flair said.

Additionally, Flair insisted he still has one more match left in him before he’s officially done for good. When outright asked if he still has one more left in him, Flair replied, “Hell yeah, I do.”