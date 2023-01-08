Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, he spoke about his upcoming Peacock documentary. “Becoming Ric Flair” will premiere on December 26 on Peacock. The two-hour documentary is a partnership between WWE and Tom Rinaldi.

“I thought it was very fair, very good. I thought, once again with the exception of Bischoff, I was thrilled at what some of the people had to say. I just want to start it off by saying that the only mistake that Bruce said, and Bruce and I are very close friend, is I didn’t anticipate being the biggest star up there. That’s the only thing Bruce said wrong because I was never a big star up there.

I was a bigger star probably the second time I went back, at 52 years of age, than I was even then because people didn’t know who I was. I just wasn’t on their TV. So I thought Bruce was spot-on, thought he was great. I’m just overwhelmed with what Austin said, ‘Taker. Those are my friends, you know. To have that many celebrities, I’m close with Stephen A, I guess I just look at it and say, ‘These are all my friends. How lucky am I?’ I’ll see Bruce in a couple days. I think the world of Bruce.

The only thing he said is wrong is I didn’t go up there thinking I’d be the biggest star. I just was glad to get out of WCW. I just wanted to get the hell out of town, and I certainly didn’t think I was going to win the Royal Rumble. That was never even talked about.”