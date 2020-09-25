WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared a photo on his Instagram earlier today revealing the look of his new sneaker with Adidas. The Nature Boy writes, “Thank You Adidas For The Opportunity To Show The World That Stylin’ And Profilin’ With Naitch And Dame Is Even Cooler Than Being Like Mike! WOOOOO! COMING SOON!!!” He also tagged NBA superstar Damian Lillard in the post.

Flair initially broke the news with TMZ, where he told them, “It’s not gonna be Air Jordan anymore, it’s gonna be Air Flair, and I can’t jump. It’s gonna be Adidas, Wooo!”

Check it out below.