Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, he recalled the most humiliating moment of his wrestling career, and life. It was his stint as the Black Scorpion in WCW. The Black Scorpion was unmasked at WCW Starrcade 1990, but Flair has not wrestled as the character since.

“I did have the ability to make the call. I took one for the team. Do you think I like laying underneath that ring in St. Louis? A building that I sold out no less than 30 times as the NWA Champion?” That was the most humiliating thing I’ve ever been through in my life, and with how I conducted myself afterward. But I’m never the s**ts.”

Transcription via SEScoops.