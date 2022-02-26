WWE Hall of Famer and former 16-time world champion Ric Flair issued a short statement on his Twitter early this morning paying tribute to his son, Reid Flair, who passed away in 2013 at the young age of 25. The Nature Boy adds that Reid meant the world to him, but that he’s hopeful that he is in a much better place.

Flair writes, “As Great As Yesterday Was, I Hope Everyone Will Be As Respectful In Remembering My Son Who Passed Away In 2013. He Meant The World To Me As Well As His Sisters, Brother, And Mother! We’ve All Come To Realize That He’s In A Much Better Place & Safe! I Love You Reid Forever!”

Check out Flair’s tweet below.