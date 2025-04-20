– Slayer is expected to play a live performance at WrestleMania 41 tonight for Damian Priest. This would follow up last night’s Living Colour performance of “Cult of Personality” for CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 Saturday.

– “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is featured in a social media video today smoking some Ric Flair Drip in honor of the 4/20 holiday. “High on life!” Flair stated in the video. Featured below is a still image from the clip. As noted, John Cena challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in a match where if Cena wins, he passes Flair’s iconic 16 world championship mark with what will be his 17th.

– WWE women’s wrestling legend and active Superstar, Natalya, has joined the hosting staff at SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio.