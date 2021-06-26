Yesterday the Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox held a farewell ceremony at Fenway Park for one of their star players, Dustin Pedroia, who recently announced his retirement from the game after 14 seasons, all spent with the Red Sox. During his time he won a number of awards, and was apart of the team’s 2007 World Series victory.

In attendance for Pedroia’s farewell was the legendary Ric Flair, who presented the former second baseman with a championship belt celebrating his impressive career. The Nature Boy was showered with Woos in Fenway Park, which you can see in the images and video below.