Ric Flair Surprises NFL Superstar George Kittle On Radio Call, Congratulates Him On New Contract

The Nature Boy Ric Flair appeared on today’s 95.7 The Game radio program as a surprise guest to congratulate NFL superstar George Kittle on his new five-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, a deal worth up to $75 million. Kittle, who is a well-documented pro-wrestling fan, admits that he is at a loss of words.
Yes, it’s ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair! Congratulations George Kittle! You’re limousine ridin’ and jet flyin.
Flair later adds:
Stay married, George. Stay married and you can limousine ride and jet fly forever.
Check it out below.
Could it be…? IT IS!!!@RicFlairNatrBoy and @gkittle46 together on @MorningShow957
WOOOOOOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/6onoLCwFR6
— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) August 19, 2020
