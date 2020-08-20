 Ric Flair Surprises NFL Superstar George Kittle On Radio Call, Congratulates Him On New Contract

The Nature Boy Ric Flair appeared on today’s 95.7 The Game radio program as a surprise guest to congratulate NFL superstar George Kittle on his new five-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, a deal worth up to $75 million. Kittle, who is a well-documented pro-wrestling fan, admits that he is at a loss of words.

Yes, it’s ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair! Congratulations George Kittle! You’re limousine ridin’ and jet flyin.

Flair later adds:

Stay married, George. Stay married and you can limousine ride and jet fly forever.

Check it out below.

