Ric Flair did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Kenny Omega:

“I’ve only met Kenny Omega a couple times, but he’s one of the best,” Flair says. “You can tell very quickly he is so damn good and full of passion. He and Andrade really put on a show. And it was so much fun. I think people were surprised to see me put on the figure-four, but that’s something I’ll never forget. I could do that any time of day.”

Trending on social media:

“A week ago, I didn’t even know what it meant to trend on Twitter,” said Flair. “Now I’m doing it all the time. How often does that happen for a 72-year-old?”

His time in WWE:

“I have the greatest fondest memories from my time with WWE,” Flair says. “Vince [McMahon] has helped me become the man I am. And it’s not just Vince, it’s also Hunter [Paul “Triple H” Levesque] and Stephanie [McMahon]. I have so many friends there. They’ve been so good to me. But it was time. I simply wanted to be able to do more. They have a vision for their company, which they should have. And they were respectful enough for me to have a vision for my future, too.

Charlotte Flair’s match with Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH at SummerSlam: