Ric Flair did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:
Kenny Omega:
“I’ve only met Kenny Omega a couple times, but he’s one of the best,” Flair says. “You can tell very quickly he is so damn good and full of passion. He and Andrade really put on a show. And it was so much fun. I think people were surprised to see me put on the figure-four, but that’s something I’ll never forget. I could do that any time of day.”
Trending on social media:
“A week ago, I didn’t even know what it meant to trend on Twitter,” said Flair. “Now I’m doing it all the time. How often does that happen for a 72-year-old?”
His time in WWE:
“I have the greatest fondest memories from my time with WWE,” Flair says. “Vince [McMahon] has helped me become the man I am. And it’s not just Vince, it’s also Hunter [Paul “Triple H” Levesque] and Stephanie [McMahon]. I have so many friends there. They’ve been so good to me. But it was time. I simply wanted to be able to do more. They have a vision for their company, which they should have. And they were respectful enough for me to have a vision for my future, too.
Charlotte Flair’s match with Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH at SummerSlam:
“There is no one better than Ashley [Charlotte],” says Flair, who is his daughter’s biggest supporter. “She is a generational talent. I’m always amazed by the way presents herself. She always buys new outfits and clothes for the pay-per-views. Spending on that money on clothes, that’s called image enhancement, something [Lex] Luger taught me a long time ago. And her in-ring work, it’s unbelievable. She’ll show that again at SummerSlam. She refuses to allow herself to be second to anyone, and she keeps getting better. She’s better than she was last month, and better than she was last year. This is her prime right now, and she’ll show she’s the best in the world in her match.”