On the latest edition of his WOOOOO Nation podcast the legendary Ric Flair spoke about the recent AEW world title Texas deathmatch between Adam Page and Lance Archer, a bout that the Hangman won. Check out the Nature Boy’s reaction to the match, as well what he thought about Jake Roberts getting involved, in the highlights below.

Says he liked the Page vs. Archer title match because of all the blood:

“I like blood. I like all that and both those guys can work.”

His thoughts on Jake Roberts getting involved:

“I’ll answer that by saying was Harley Race too old for me to beat? It’s not the point, it’s all a work. Hey and the crowd blew on it, right? Jake’s over, he always has been. It’s not anymore, Mark, what you and I unfortunately think is right or wrong, it’s what gets the crowd going and Jake hit him with that short clothesline and when a guy is all tore up like that, why not bump for him?”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)