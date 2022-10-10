On the latest “To Be The Man” podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke on the wrestling business when he first started compared to today:

“I look at the 50 years and I think what makes me different is that there’s nobody I haven’t wrestled. I look at the cast of characters, I look at the show now and I go, man, it’s so different. I mean, I can’t even see Hansen and Brody wrestling right now. The guys wouldn’t know how to handle them, or Mulligan, I mean, Jesus Christ. You couldn’t say a word to Jack without him punching somebody? Can you imagine one of the guys giving sh*t to Harley Race? I mean, it’s just a different time.”

“The difference is, and I’ve gotta qualify this so everybody understands what I’m saying. The difference is that you had to, number one, you wrestled every possible imaginable character and style in the world, and if you’re in Japan, you had to fight for your life. Now, it’s a much more controlled environment. Let’s put it like that. Of course, the choreography is totally different. There was no choreography. You just went out there and hoped that you had the chemistry and through practice and trial and error you found the right guys. I would like to think I found a lot of guys that I had great chemistry with, from Dusty to Harley to Terry.”