On a recent episode of his new “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently discussed his dispute with WWE over the use of the trademark for “The Man,” which WWE has used for RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Flair previously said he allowed Lynch to use the trademark during her singles run tot he top. He talked about the trademark issue and also revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin doesn’t own the “Stone Cold” trademark.

“I owned the trademark ‘To Be the Man,’ if I own that trademark and then they use that trademark to create ‘The Man’ [Becky Lynch], which has been my label my entire career,” Flair said. “I thought it up, it’s mine and I own it and I’m one of the few guys that own my intellectual property. Steve doesn’t own Stone Cold, believe it or not, I don’t think it’s right and he should have it but when they get a hold of it, they’re going to keep it. They have their reasons and I’m not the one making those calls. I own my stuff.”

Flair recalled a conversation he had with Triple H about using “The Man” and noted that if he’s able to, legally, he will go back and fight to get the trademark back in his possession.

“Hunter told me that Stone Cold is trademarked. I said ‘Why don’t you call her The Game?’ He said that’s trademarked too, I said ‘So is The Man?’ He said ‘No it’s not, To Be the Man and The Man are two different things,” Flair said. “Please. It’s old news now, it’s behind us but let’s get the facts straight, they still don’t own it. And if I get a chance and I get cleared legally, I’m going to go back and get it.”

Stay tuned for more.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.