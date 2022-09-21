Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, Flair talked about Ricky Steamboat stepping back into the ring on November 27 for Big Time Wrestling, although his opponent has yet to be confirmed.

Steamboat declined the offer to compete in Ric Flair’s final match at Starrcast V in July.

“I think it’s great. It’s one of those deals where nobody is ever going to be Ricky Steamboat, so you might as well just watch him when you can and enjoy the opportunity because there never will be another Ricky Steamboat. At any level, he’s better than 50 % of the guys in the business today. He wouldn’t get in the ring if he wasn’t. He holds himself to a very high standard. I’ll imagine he’ll probably look better than the guys he’s in the ring with because he’s always in great shape.”

