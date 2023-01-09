WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast where he talked about his career and more.

During it, the legendary wrestler explained why he thinks his daughter, Charlotte, is the best wrestler in wrestling today.

“I’m gonna say this as boldly as I can. I think the best worker in the business right now is my daughter. There’s a very big case for that. She’s 5’11” and weighs 150 pounds. Does that make sense? She does that corkscrew moonsault. I mean, she studies it. She has studied it where she understands that one good punch or one good kick looks better than 10. She dresses the part. She just wants to be the best. I mean guys, I don’t have to tell you about her athletic ability. She could have gone to college and played four different division one sports. She chose volleyball, but if she wanted to play basketball, she could have. She hated basketball. If she wanted to be a cheerleader, she could have, and the other was track and field. In the ninth grade, she ran a 5:13 mile.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co