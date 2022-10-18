On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast the legendary Ric Flair spoke about a potential matchup between Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, a showdown the Nature Boy believes would be just as big as Steve Austin vs. The Rock. Check out Flair’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Thinks a Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair WrestleMania match would be just as big as The Rock vs. Steve Austin:

“I have no inclination as to whether or not this will happen, but I think if Ashley [Charlotte Flair] wrestles Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, it’ll be as big as Austin and Rock if they build it right. They are the two best athletes ever, that I’ve seen in my career, to ever be in the same women’s division.”

Says there are other great workers in WWE but no one has the athletic ability that Charlotte and Belair do:

“There are some other great workers, but for pure athletic ability, Bianca Belair and Ashley stand out. They could be the two best athletes in the company. I’m not kidding. Both are legitimate Division 1 athletes with credentials.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)