Ric Flair discussed a wide range of topics during a recent episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast.

During it, the pro wrestling legend opened up about the belief among fans that CM Punk gives his opponents in AEW too much offense considering he hasn’t worked with any top stars aside from Darby Allin yet. Following Punk’s match with Wardlow, Flair said CM Punk shouldn’t be as generous in his matches.

“If Punk is arguably their top star, I would always just keep him — he’s already proved that he can work his ass off, right?

“I would always keep him in matches on TV where he took more of the match going into an angle like he is right now with the other guy. Considering that he’s gonna have to get up, make a promo with MJF and all that I just would’ve shortened it up.

“I think he’s being overgenerous. That doesn’t make him a bad guy. That would’ve been my style forever too but I just think he’s going into this big program he doesn’t need to be quite as generous.”