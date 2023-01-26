WWE had been hoping to have John Cena, Steve Austin, and The Rock appear at WrestleMania 39 in April.
However, it looks like they will not be getting The Rock, who has reportedly indicated to WWE that he doesn’t think he will have enough time to get into ring shape for a match against Roman Reigns at the event.
On his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair noted that he thinks Austin is more likely than The Rock to return at Mania.
“[Steve will] only do it if he wants to do it. As far as The Rock goes, obviously he doesn’t need the money, and if he did it, I don’t see him doing a favor, and why would he. I think it’s more likely that Steve [Austin] would come back,” Flair stated (H/T Wrestling Inc.).