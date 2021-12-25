On the latest edition of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke about top WWE superstar Kevin Owens, and how he thinks the world of the former Universal champion. The Nature Boy also discusses his time in WCW, and how if he wasn’t the NWA champion he may have gone to WWE a lot sooner. Highlights are below.

Says he thinks the world of Kevin Owens:

“I think the world of Kevin Owens, not a more respectful nice guy I ever met. Unlimited talent, he’s got a hell of an interview. The word respect, I told you this story before but before he ever used the Stunner, he called [Stone Cold] Steve [Austin] and asked him. That’s respect. When I did a segment with him on the Thanksgiving Starrcade show and it was the KO Show, he said ‘what do you want to talk about?’ and I said ‘You’re the boss,’ he said ‘You’re Ric Flair.’ He’s a very respectful kid with a ton of talent. He takes these huge bumps, I’m happy for him and I wish him nothing but success, he’s a great guy. Kevin wants to be at work, there are some guys getting paid that don’t care if they’re at work or not. Kevin wants to be at work, he wants to be on top and he wants to be thought of in that light and he’s very close to it. Give me another year of watching him but he can be anything he wants to be, But most of all, he’s a very respectful man.”

How WWE was always the big show:

“It is still the big show. Here’s the difference, I was the NWA Champion and you couldn’t have told me differently but really, the big show was WWE. Anything I’m saying, the kids in AEW can’t turn around on me because I’m using myself as an example. You could’ve never told me as NWA Champion that the big show was WWE, but what was the big show? I didn’t want to go there because I was the champion and I was in a prestigious position. If I had not been a champion, I may have gone there early too. I certainly could’ve gone there a couple times but I was loyal to Crockett, I was the World Champion and what more could you ask for? I think the biggest mistake in the history of the business, I don’t know what happened in the negotiation, but why in the hell would you ever change the NWA to WCW? What the hell. I know there’s some politics behind that statement, I’m not sure what they were but I’m dead sure with all of Ted Turner’s money they could’ve made it right.”

