WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Inside the Ropes to talk all things pro-wrestling and reflect on the Nature Boy’s legendary career. During the interview Flair would be asked about whether he thinks The Undertaker would come back for another match following his highly acclaimed Boneyard Match against AJ Styles from this year’s WrestleMania 36. Highlights are below.

Believes that Undertaker will come back for one more match with fans:

I thought The Last Ride was fabulous—there’s not a finer man that has ever been in our business and I’m looking at that from every possible aspect. But I think he will be back. I think he wants it and I think the fans deserve to see him go out in front of 80 or 90,000 people live. I think he needs to wrestle again once we get this COVID under control and I would think it will be at ‘Mania.

How he loved the Boneyard Match and thinks AJ Styles would definitely work with Taker again: