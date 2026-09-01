Ric Flair is continuing to speak out about his missing wrestling robes, revealing that a significant amount of money has now been offered for the return of one in particular.

As previously reported, the WWE Hall of Famer recently expressed concern on social media over people selling his famous robes without being able to provide proof of ownership. Flair said his attorney would begin seeking documentation from those selling the memorabilia and warned that anyone unable to establish legitimate ownership could receive a letter from his lawyer.

In a follow-up post, Flair revealed that Steve Solomon has offered $200,000 for the return of his gold robe and urged whoever currently possesses it to send it back.

“If you think I am bulls***ting about my robes, Steve Solomon, who has more money than God, just offered me 200K for this gold robe,” Flair wrote. “Whoever has it, better send it to me ASAP.”

Flair made it clear that he intends to pursue the matter further if necessary.

“I will stop at nothing to get it back,” he continued. “Whoever has it, I will personally make the trip to come get it with my lawyer. And FYI — memorabilia theft is a felony.”

In his earlier posts, Flair accused his third wife, Tiffany VanDemark, of stealing five of his robes. Flair and VanDemark were married and divorced during the late 2000s. VanDemark has not publicly commented on the allegations.