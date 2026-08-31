Ric Flair says enough is enough.

Someone’s been selling his robes without a shred of proof they actually own them, and the Nature Boy is ready to get his lawyers involved.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to X to call out the sellers directly, making it clear he’s got no issue with legitimate transactions, but if you can’t prove it, you’re about to have a problem.

“It was a phenomenal weekend in Philadelphia, and thank you very much to Dynasty Sports PA and Steve Solomon,” Flair wrote. “Unfortunately, it has come to my attention that my robes are being sold by people who don’t own them or have a receipt from me. If they do, they are more than welcome to. If they don’t, just like Tiffany VanDemark, who stole five of them, as of tomorrow, my attorney will seek legal documentation and if you don’t have it, you will be expecting a letter from my attorney in Boston. I can’t imagine why anybody would steal anything that I worked so hard for. Not cool and I’m coming for you. Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but as I get older, I understand the importance of having some of my memorabilia.”

Naturally, the internet had jokes, with one commenter warning Flair not to pull an O.J. Simpson, referencing Simpson’s 2007 Las Vegas robbery conviction after he tried to reclaim memorabilia he said was stolen from him. Simpson served nine years before being paroled.

Flair wasn’t rattled. He leaned all the way in.

“After reading your comments, I am very humored,” Flair responded. “So I have a new saying, my robes are worth more than your house! Rather than my shoes, it’s now my robes. And FYI- it’s a felony and that shouldn’t be taken lightly. And also, I am a long ways away from OJ. I haven’t even started drinking yet, so get ready for the next couple hours. I’ve been fighting with American Airlines just trying to get back to Tampa. On the way to the bar as I post this! You know where to find me, come join me, and if you have one of my robes bring it with you! I will buy all of your drinks. WOOOOO!”

It Was A Phenomenal Weekend In Philadelphia, And Thank You Very Much To @DynastySportsPA And Steve Solomon. Unfortunately, It Has Come To My Attention That My Robes Are Being Sold By People Who Don’t Own Them Or Have A Receipt From Me. If They Do, They Are More Than Welcome To.… pic.twitter.com/qHH8Irsho9 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 30, 2026