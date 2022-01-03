The feud between Ric Flair and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch continues on.

Lynch posted a photo over the weekend next to hip hop superstars Migos, who were in attendance at this past Saturday’s Day 1 pay per view and sat ringside for the RK-BRO vs. Street Profits tag team title match, where the Man joked that their next track will be called “Big Time Drip.”

The Nature Boy took to Twitter this morning and jabbed back at Lynch stating that she is big time, but lacks the drip that he possess. He writes, “The Mood Is Night & Day! One’s Real & One’s Make Believe! She’s Big Time, But There’s No Drip, And There Never Will Be! And I Thought She Was THE MAN, But I Guess Not Because They Don’t Own It! HA! When Are You Going To Give Up @BeckyLynchWWE? You’re So Far Behind! WOOOOO!”

As a reminder Flair appeared in the hit track “Ric Flair Drip” by Metro Boomin and Migos member Offset back in 2017. You can see Lynch’s tweet, as well as a screenshot of Flair’s now deleted tweets, below.