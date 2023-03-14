The next member of the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 Class will be announced on Wednesday.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will appear on WWE’s The Bump at 1pm ET to reveal the next inductee into the 2023 Class.

The name announced on Wednesday will join headliner Rey Mysterio as confirmed members of the 2023 Class.

As we’ve noted, The Great Muta is expected to be announced for the WWE Hall of Fame in the coming weeks. You can click here for a spoiler on another name that was revealed earlier today.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, March 31 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, right after the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air in the same venue.

BREAKING: The next inductee into the #WWEHOF Class of 2023 will be revealed this Wednesday on @WWETheBump! PLUS: Special guest and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer @RicFlairNatrBoy joins the show. See you at 1pm ET! pic.twitter.com/5VnbiaIhrQ — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2023

