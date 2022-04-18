The legendary Ric Flair release d new video on his Instagram page, which shows the Nature Boy training with AEW star and former multi-time ROH world champion, Jay Lethal. Flair is seen taking a few bumps, running the ropes, getting bodyslammed, throwing some chops, and Woooo-ing up a storm.

He writes on Instagram, “Someone Had The Audacity This Weekend To Ask Me If I Can Still Do This. I Said “Really??? Naitch Don’t Play!” WOOOOO! @thelethaljay.”

Flair did get physical during Kenny Omega’s AAA title defense against Andrade El Idolo in Mexico, but has not wrestled an actual matchup in years. You can see the training video below.