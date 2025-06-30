Ric Flair is preparing for surgery.

The wrestling legend shared the news on social media, writing, “Surgery coming up. Keep me in your prayers. It’s all fragile.”

Alongside the message, Flair posted a photo showing stitches on his face and stomach.

Ahead of WWE Night of Champions, online buzz surfaced suggesting that Karrion Kross doesn’t take back bumps in matches — something fans were eager to scrutinize during his showdown with Sami Zayn at the event.

As it turns out, Kross did take back bumps in the match.

During an appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Kross addressed the chatter, reminding listeners that he took a suplex off the cage in his match against Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Co-host David LeGreca reacted with surprise, joking about the narrative. He said,

“That doesn’t work for me, brother!”

Fellow host Mark Henry also praised a stiff-looking Helluva Kick delivered by Sami Zayn.

“That was a live round,” Kross responded.

Ultimately, Zayn picked up the victory in the bout.

Natalya is ready to take on the best in the world.

In recent months, fans have witnessed a new side of the veteran WWE star through her appearances outside the company, including matches in ROW, Bloodsport, and the NWA. These outings have showcased a grittier, more unfiltered version of Natalya — known simply as “Nattie.”

In a social media post on Monday, Natalya declared that she’s on the run of her life and made it clear she’s looking for a fight with “the f**king best.”