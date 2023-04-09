Ric Flair thinks that night one of WrestleMania 39 should have been headlined by Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley battling it out over the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The Nature Boy spoke on this topic during the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast. The former 16-time world champion thought that WWE broke tradition by having Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and the Usos headline over a solo championship match, especially since Ripley won the Royal Rumble to earn that opportunity.

There’s no way that Sami and K.O. and The Usos go on after Ashley and Rhea. No way. Only in WWE. We’re talking about a singles championship from a girl that won the Royal Rumble. Why are we breaking tradition for one night?

Flair gives an update on Charlotte, who took a beating during the matchup and got dropped on her face on several occasions.

She’s fine. She’s got a bruise on her nose and a black eye, but between that and that slugfest they had in the middle towards the end, it was great. My hat’s off to Rhea Ripley. She let Ashley hit her as hard as I used to hit Steamboat. That’s what makes it real as opposed to Seth Rollins and Logan Paul laying on their back side by side and slapping each other in the chest. Come on. They’re both better than that. That looked bad compared to Ashley chopping Rhea. Come on. Let’s get serious.

Ripley defeated Charlotte on that night to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

