“The Nature Boy” isn’t the biggest fan of VICE TV.

If the “Plane Ride from Hell” episode of the popular Dark Side of the Ring series on the cable network wasn’t enough of a reason, he now has more.

Ric Flair surfaced on social media on Thursday with a rant about the new VICE TV documentary series, “Who Killed WCW.”

“As usual, more bullsh*t,” Flair began in a post on X responding to an article from The Sportster about the new WCW documentary, which Flair did not take part in. “No interview with Ric Flair who was WCW, and who made everyone there for 20 years. Run by the same people who killed the company. How embarrassing! A documentary about WCW without me!”

The WWE Hall of Fame legend continued, “And according to Eric Bischoff on 83 Weeks, I was the greatest WCW wrestler, and I made everyone in the company as there wouldn’t be anyone without me. Diamonds are forever, and so is Ric Flair.”

The post concluded with Flair writing, “For you haters, please go to 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff if you have a problem!”

“Who Killed WCW?” premieres on Vice TV on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 10/9c.