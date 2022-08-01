Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett) headlined Flair’s Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Sunday night.

This marked the first time that he had wrestled in 11 years and after he nearly died in 2017 after requiring surgery on his bowel and suffering kidney failure.

The Undertaker and Mick Foley were sitting in front row for the bout. The match saw Flair bleed. Megan Flair got involved when she attacked Karen Jarrett. Flair went over with his figure four leg lock.

