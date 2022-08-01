Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett) headlined Flair’s Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Sunday night.
This marked the first time that he had wrestled in 11 years and after he nearly died in 2017 after requiring surgery on his bowel and suffering kidney failure.
The Undertaker and Mick Foley were sitting in front row for the bout. The match saw Flair bleed. Megan Flair got involved when she attacked Karen Jarrett. Flair went over with his figure four leg lock.
The Undertaker is here tonight! #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/czP0sYMO1I
Quite the entrance for Jeff Jarrett tonight. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/iIjHD8j2mE
Woo!!! #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/0D5bFFzKee
The dirtiest player in the game. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/84LhqqE9EL
The Nature Boy is back in. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/gqouY40j3H
The crowd trying to rally Ric Flair. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/KM1bGpQkn7
Jeff Jarrett with the figure four on Ric Flair. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/dyWv68Oi0E
Jay Lethal gets hit with the guitar shot. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/5yOs1v0xOz
The celebration is complete! Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo get the win #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/PYvd0bSszO
Legends at ringside congratulate Ric Flair. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/FzVDS90RdJ
Ric Flair speaks to the crowd. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/X6fG6yHOfD
